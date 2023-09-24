McLaurin brought in all six targets for 41 yards in the Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

McLaurin managed to cobble together some serviceable numbers in the ugly loss, leading the Commanders in receptions and checking in second in receiving yards and targets. The fifth-year pro has upped his reception total over the prior game in each of the last two contests, but he and second-year signal-caller Sam Howell draw another unenviable matchup in a Week 4 road matchup against the Eagles.