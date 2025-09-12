McLaurin secured five of nine targets for 48 yards in the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

McLaurin finished third in receptions and second in receiving yards on the Commanders for the night, while also setting the pace in targets. As a whole, his collection of numbers certainly represented a nice boost from his 2-27-0 line on four targets Week 1 against the Giants, but through two games, the Commanders' passing game has been relatively conservative. McLaurin and Jayden Daniels will have some extra time to reestablish chemistry ahead of a Week 3 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21.