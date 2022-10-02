McLaurin caught two passes for 15 yards on six targets against Dallas on Sunday.

For the second week in a row quarterback Carson Wentz struggled badly, taking far too many hits and throwing with scattershot accuracy. McLaurin's abilities are well documented and rarely are his struggles his fault, but he really needs Wentz and the Washington offensive line to get its act together. The good news is that Washington plays Tennessee in Week 5, and their pass rush should prove less threatening than the Eagles and Cowboys did over the last two weeks.