McLaurin exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with a quadriceps injury.

Prior to the Commanders deeming him questionable to return early in the fourth quarter, McLaurin had three catches (on four targets) for 74 yards, including a team-high 56-yard connection with fill-in starting QB Marcus Mariota. With Noah Brown (groin) inactive, Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore are Washington's healthy and available wide receivers.