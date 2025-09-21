Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Suffers quad injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with a quadriceps injury.
Prior to the Commanders deeming him questionable to return early in the fourth quarter, McLaurin had three catches (on four targets) for 74 yards, including a team-high 56-yard connection with fill-in starting QB Marcus Mariota. With Noah Brown (groin) inactive, Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore are Washington's healthy and available wide receivers.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Slight production boost in loss•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Two catches in Week 1 win•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Gets extension, ending hold-in•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Not playing Saturday•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Activated from PUP list•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Team not meeting trade request•