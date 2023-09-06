McLaurin (toe) is in pads for practice Wednesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
He'll apparently be at least a limited participant 16 days after suffering turf toe in a preseason win over the Ravens. McLaurin missed practice for a couple weeks, but the Commanders consider him day-to-day and seemingly remain hopeful he'll play in Sunday's opener against Arizona.
