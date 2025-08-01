The Commanders don't appear interested in dealing McLaurin (ankle), who requested a trade Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala and Diana Russini of The Athletic.

The Commanders may not want to meet McLaurin's price in extension negotiations, but they've reportedly shut down other teams that have inquired about a trade. It's a tricky situation, as he turns 30 in September and is drastically underpaid relative to his 2024 production (now in the final season of a three-year, $68.3 million contract, with a $15.5 million base salary for 2025). He rightfully expects a massive raise on his next deal, while the Commanders may be hesitant to sign an extension with large guarantees through his age-32/33 seasons. After holding out from June minicamp and the first few days of training camp, McLaurin reported to the team this past weekend but has been absent from practice due to an ankle injury. It's not clear whether the ankle is a real concern, as all reports so far are pointing to money and security as the real issues at hand for the soon-to-be 30-year-old wideout.