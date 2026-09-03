McLaurin is set to lead a group of seven wide receivers that made Washington's initial 53-man roster.

McLaurin had a career-low 582 receiving yards while being limited to 10 appearances in 2025. Prior to that down year, the 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State recorded at least 919 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL regular seasons. McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are expected to operate as the top targets for QB Jayden Daniels, with Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey providing depth at wide receiver.