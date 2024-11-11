McLaurin recorded five receptions on six targets for 113 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

McLaurin delivered several splash plays in Sunday's loss, including a 54-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage of the second half and a 28-yard catch late in the third quarter. That helped him to his fourth 100-yard game of the campaign, and he's now hit the century mark or found the end zone in seven of his last eight contests. That makes McLaurin one of the most reliable producers at the position heading into a divisional showdown against the Eagles in Week 11.