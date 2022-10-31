McLaurin recorded six receptions on eight targets for 113 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Colts.

McLaurin was Taylor Heinicke's favorite target all afternoon, and he nearly doubled the yardage total of any other receiver for the Commanders. He also accounted for both of the team's longest plays from scrimmage with receptions of 42 and 33 yards -- helping him surpass the century mark for only the second time on the campaign. In the two games since Heinicke has taken over the starting quarterback job, McLaurin has combined to post 11 receptions for 186 receiving yards and one touchdown.