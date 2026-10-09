Head coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin (hamstring) looked good in his return to practice Friday, but his status remains in question for Sunday's game against the Giants, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

After missing last Sunday's game and logging practice absences Wednesday and Thursday, McLaurin appears to have a chance to return for a divisional bout with New York. Washington will make an official injury designation for McLaurin later Friday. The Commanders could really use their No. 1 receiver after Stefon Diggs was ruled out for Week 5 with a hamstring injury of his own. Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown will all be in line for increased roles on offense Sunday.