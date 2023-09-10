McLaurin caught two of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

After suffering a turf toe injury in the Commanders' second preseason game, McLaurin was in danger of missing the team's opener completely, but he was able to practice this week and got cleared ahead of Sunday's contest. The fifth-year wideout didn't look like his usual dynamic self however, as Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas all posted better receiving totals than McLaurin. With more time to recover, he could be more productive in Week 2, but the Washington passing game will face a tough test on the road against Patrick Surtain and the Broncos.