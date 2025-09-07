McLaurin caught two of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

Perhaps a lack of training camp reps due to an ankle injury and since-resolved contract dispute threw off McLaurin's timing in the season opener, though he also got off to a slow start last season, with just 39 yards through Week 2. McLaurin will try to avoid the same fate Thursday when the Commanders travel to Green Bay. He had a boom-or-bust season in 2024, with four multi-touchdown performances in the regular season, as well as five games with fewer than 30 receiving yards.