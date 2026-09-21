McLaurin brought in two of nine targets for 50 yards in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

The veteran receiver led the Commanders in receiving yards and targets, but his efficiency left plenty to be desired. McLaurin's day would have also looked a lot different if he'd been able to keep his balance on an early fourth-quarter deep pass from Marcus Mariota on which the veteran receiver was running wide open down the right sideline. The elbow injury suffered by Jayden Daniels on the last play of the first half also didn't help McLaurin's cause, and it's possible an extended absence on the part of the star signal-caller affects the wideout's performance in coming weeks.