McLaurin is said to be progressing in his recovery from turf toe and is considered day-to-day, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The Commanders are hopeful that McLaurin will be able to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Cardinals, though his status for Week 1 remains uncertain after he suffered the injury to his right foot in Washington's Aug. 21 preseason win over the Ravens. McLaurin's activity -- or lack thereof -- in practices this week will likely go a long way toward determining his availability for Sunday, but even if he manages to suit up against Arizona, he could still have his snaps monitored to some degree. Washington will release its first official injury report of the season Wednesday.