Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that McLaurin (quadriceps) will return to action Sunday versus the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin took part in drills this week for the first time since Week 8 prep, logging a limited practice Wednesday and a full session Thursday. With Quinn's seal of approval Friday, McLaurin is poised for just his second appearance since Week 3 following his recovery from a lingering quad injury. McLaurin will be working with fill-in QB Marcus Mariota this weekend after Quinn ruled out Jayden Daniels, who continues to rehab from his dislocated left elbow from Week 9.