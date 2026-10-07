McLaurin (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin will work off to the side of Wednesday's practice after he suffered the hamstring injury in practice last week before missing Sunday's loss to the Colts in London. With McLaurin out against Indy, Antonio Williams was the biggest winner from a playing time standpoint, running 30 routes on 41 dropbacks while seeing eight targets. All three of Williams, Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks would again be in line for increased snaps behind Stefon Diggs if McLaurin is unable to suit up against the Giants.