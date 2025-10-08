Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Won't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Commanders coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Quinn expressed optimism earlier this week about McLaurin's chances of suiting up Week 6 against the Bears on Monday Night Football, but the veteran wideout isn't yet ready to retake the practice field. McLaurin has missed back-to-back contests without practicing at all in that span. It's possible the team is simply taking a cautious approach to McLaurin's recovery, and that he'll have better odds of handling on-field work as Week 6 preparation progresses. On a positive note for Washington, Quinn said Noah Brown (groin/knee) will return to practice Wednesday.
