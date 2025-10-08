Commanders coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn expressed optimism earlier this week about McLaurin's chances of suiting up Week 6 against the Bears on Monday Night Football, but the veteran wideout isn't yet ready to retake the practice field. McLaurin has missed back-to-back contests without practicing at all in that span. It's possible the team is simply taking a cautious approach to McLaurin's recovery, and that he'll have better odds of handling on-field work as Week 6 preparation progresses. On a positive note for Washington, Quinn said Noah Brown (groin/knee) will return to practice Wednesday.