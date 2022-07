Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Turner has a quad injury and that the team is "going to be careful" with him during training camp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Turner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Washington this offseason after operating as Pittsburgh's starting right guard in 2021. The severity of the injury is unclear, but if the situation doesn't get better, it's possible Turner lands on the active/PUP list in the coming days.