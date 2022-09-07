Turner (quad) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Turner signed a one-year, $3 million contract to reunite with Ron Rivera in Washington this offseason, but the veteran offensive lineman dealt with a quad injury for the majority of training camp. However, he appears to have cleared the issue and should be good to go for the season opener against Jacksonville. However, Wes Schweitzer (hip) is also returning to health, so it's unclear who'll start at right guard for the Commanders on Sunday.
