Commanders' Trai Turner: Lands with Washington
RotoWire Staff
Turner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Commanders on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Turner figures to compete for a starting spot on Washington's offensive line after starting in 2021 at right guard for Pittsburgh.
