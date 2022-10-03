Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Turner needs additional time to strengthen his leg due to a lingering quad injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Turner was ultimately able to play Week 1 after picking up a quad injury this offseason, though Rivera added that the team likely rushed him back somewhat. The starting right guard played only 11 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, leaving third-year offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles to step in for the time being.