Commanders' Tress Way: Good to go vs. Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Way (back) is active for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Way popped up on Monday's injury report due to a back injury, but he's gone through pregame warmups without suffering a setback and will play in Thursday's contest. Way averaged 49.0 yards per punt on five attempts against the Giants in Week 1 with a long of 64 yards.
