Way (back) was estimated as a limited participant in practice Tuesday, though Washington head coach Dan Quinn implied the punter will be available to play Thursday against Green Bay, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Way hurt his back in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Giants and was estimated as DNP on Monday. His upgrade to an estimation of limited Tuesday suggests that the veteran punter is trending in the right direction, as does Quinn's seeming confidence in Way's ability to suit up Thursday. Still, Washington worked out a pair of free-agent punters (Eddie Czaplicki and Mitch Wishnowsky) on Tuesday, so Way may not be fully in the clear.