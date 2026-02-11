The Commanders signed Way to a one-year extension Tuesday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Way will now remain in Washington through the 2026 campaign, where he has spent the entirety of his 12-year career. The 35-year-old punted 56 times for 2,651 yards in 2025 and had 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.