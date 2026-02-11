Commanders' Tress Way: Signs extension with Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders signed Way to a one-year extension Tuesday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Way will now remain in Washington through the 2026 campaign, where he has spent the entirety of his 12-year career. The 35-year-old punted 56 times for 2,651 yards in 2025 and had 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
More News
-
Commanders' Tress Way: Good to go vs. Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Tress Way: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Commanders' Tress Way: Limited Tuesday, likely okay for TNF•
-
Commanders' Tress Way: Dealing with back injury•
-
Commanders' Tress Way: Cleared to return•
-
Commanders' Tress Way: Being evaluated for concussion•