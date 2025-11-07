Amos (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Amos sustained a hip injury during the Commanders' Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, which limited his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday. He was able to log a full practice Friday to shed an injury designation for Sunday's game, when he'll start at outside corner opposite Jonathan Jones. Amos has logged 30 tackles (17 solo) and six pass defenses through nine regular-season games.