Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Amos (lower leg) will miss time after having suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's loss to the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Amos is recovering from an injury severe enough that it could force him to miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign. Expect Washington to officially place Amos on IR in the coming days, and for all of Antonio Hamilton, Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene to see expanded defensive reps beginning Sunday versus the Dolphins in Marid.