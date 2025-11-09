Amos (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Amos tweaked his ankle in the second quarter, and he's being evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Marshon Lattimore (knee) on injured reserve for the rest of the season, the Commanders will turn to Antonio Hamilton, Mike Sainristil or Noah Igbinoghene to fill in at outside corner for as long as Amos is out of the game.