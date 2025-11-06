Commanders' Trey Amos: Limited by hip issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Amos (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Amos left Sunday's loss to Seattle with the injury but still managed to log seven tackles. That he was able to practice in any capacity Wednesday is positive, so he could be in a position to suit up Week 10 against the Lions.
