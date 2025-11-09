Commanders' Trey Amos: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Amos (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Washington's matchup versus the Lions on Sunday.
Amos exited the game in the second quarter after tweaking his ankle. In the 23-year-old's absence, Antonio Hamilton, Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene could all see increased playing time.
More News
-
Commanders' Trey Amos: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Trey Amos: Good to go Week 10•
-
Commanders' Trey Amos: Limited by hip issue•
-
Commanders' Trey Amos: Questionable to return to SNF•
-
Commanders' Trey Amos: Collects four tackles Sunday•
-
Commanders' Trey Amos: Logs full practice Thursday•