Coach Dan Quinn does not anticipate activating any players currently on injured reserve, including Amos (lower leg), Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Amos suffered a fractured fibula during the Week 10 loss to the Lions, and it appears to have officially ended the rookie's season. With no activations from IR anticipated, the Commanders will likely end their season without either starting cornerback, as Marshon Lattimore (knee) also resides on injured reserve. Amos ends his rookie campaign with 32 tackles (19 solo) and six passes defensed through 10 games.