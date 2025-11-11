The Commanders placed Amos (fibula) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Amos suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss to the Lions and will miss at least the next four games, though it's unclear if he'll be able to return to action this season. With Amos joining Marshon Lattimore (knee) on injured reserve, Washington's anemic defense will be dipping deep into their cornerback depth chart moving forward. This is a defense to attack in fantasy.