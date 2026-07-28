Commanders' Trey Amos: Team being cautious with injury

Commanders general manager Adam Peters told reporters Tuesday that the team has taken a cautious approach to Amos' lower leg injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

"[Amos is] doing really well...Had some soft tissue soreness in the offseason so we wanted to take it slow. He should be back soon. We wanted to be overly cautious," Peters relayed Tuesday. Amos was a second-round selection of the Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Ole Miss product started in each of the first 10 games of the regular season before fracturing his fibula against the Lions in early November. Given Peters' comments, it seems like Amos will be ready to return to practice at some point during training camp, perhaps before the Commanders' first preseason game against the Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 14.