The Commanders selected Amos in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Amos (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is a prototypical starting boundary corner in terms of size and athleticism (4.43-second 40-yard dash), and the Commanders made this selection with the idea of Amos starting for them sooner rather than later. Amos did not earn a starting role until his third year at Louisiana-Lafayette, though, which might indicate that his skills might be slightly lagging behind his more clearly standout athleticism. Amos was a backup at Alabama in 2023 before starting at Mississippi in his fifth collegiate season in 2024.