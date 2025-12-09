Burks failed to reel in his only target in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Burks and the rest of Washington's offense were limited greatly, producing just 215 total yards in the blowout loss. The wide receiver logged 19 snaps on offense, which ranked fourth at his position behind Terry McLaurin (32), Noah Brown (32) and Deebo Samuel (27) in Week 14. Burks will look to get more involved in the team's Week 15 matchup with the Giants on the road.