Burks caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Eagles.

Burks worked as Washington's No. 3 receiver throughout much of the second half of the season, ultimately catching just 10 of 22 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in eight games. The 2022 first-round pick is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason.

