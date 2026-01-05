Commanders' Treylon Burks: Ends season with quiet game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burks caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Eagles.
Burks worked as Washington's No. 3 receiver throughout much of the second half of the season, ultimately catching just 10 of 22 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in eight games. The 2022 first-round pick is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason.
