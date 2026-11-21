Burks (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Bengals.

Burks was held out of Friday's practice while managing a foot injury, but he returned Saturday as a full participant, which was enough for him to shed an injury tag for Monday's contest. Over his last six outings, Burks has caught 14 passes on 24 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and he has operated as operated as the Commanders' WR3 since Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 6 against the 49ers.