Burks secured one of two targets for one yard during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Burks also attempted one pass on a trick play near the end of the third quarter, but he was sacked. Though Burks has found limited success as a deep threat in Washington, he was unable to get anything going with No. 3 quarterback Josh Johnson under center on Christmas Day. It will be beneficial to Burks' limited fantasy appeal if Marcus Mariota (hand) manages to return in time for Washington's regular-season finale against the Eagles in Week 18.