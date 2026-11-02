Burks (foot) caught three of five targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

Burks led the Commanders in receiving yards, with most of his team-high total coming on a 53-yard catch in the third quarter. He finished third on the team in targets, two behind Antonio Williams and one behind Stefon Diggs. Burks has 147 receiving yards over his last two games and is expected to work alongside Williams and Diggs in three-receiver formations moving forward as the Commanders play out the season without Terry McLaurin (knee). Washington's likely to fall behind in Week 9, which could lead to more targets for Burks, albeit against a tough Rams secondary.