Burks tallied two catches on five targets for 30 yards Saturday in a loss to the Eagles.

Burks (45 offensive snaps), Terry McLaurin (45) and Deebo Samuel (44) logged nearly equal workloads, and Burks actually led the Commanders in targets. However, he finished third among the trio in yardage, with most of his production coming on a 24-yard catch on the first play of the third quarter. Of note, starting QB Marcus Mariota -- who was filling in for Jayden Daniels (elbow), who is out for the season -- didn't finish Saturday's contest after suffering a hand injury in the second half, and Josh Johnson had to take over following Mariota's departure. Washington's offense would likely be in Johnson's hands if Mariota has to miss additional time, which would figure to dampen the outlook of the team's passing game as a whole.