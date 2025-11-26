Commanders' Treylon Burks: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burks (finger) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Burks briefly became Washington's No. 3 receiver, but he missed Week 11 with a finger injury and now comes out of a Week 12 bye with more competition for playing time. Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (knee) both returned to practice this week.
