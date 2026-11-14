Burks caught two of three targets for 27 yards Thursday in a 24-21 win over the Giants.

Burks missed Week 9 due to a foot injury but was able to limit his absence to one game. The veteran wideout logged a 60 percent offensive snap share, third among Washington wideouts behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. Burks has a chance to take on a larger role in the Commanders' passing game with Terry McLaurin (knee) lost for the season, though Diggs and Williams may be better bets for weekly production given their higher spots in the pecking order.