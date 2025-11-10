Burks secured all three of his targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 44-22 loss to Detroit.

Burks led Washington in terms of receiving yards against Detroit with Marcus Mariota under center and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) sidelined, though he was outpaced by both Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz in terms of targets. As Burks was signed to the active roster in advance of Sunday's contest, he'll get another chance to contribute on offense as the Commanders travel to Madrid in Week 11 to take on the Dolphins. If McLaurin is unavailable again versus Miami, Burks could be considered as an emergency pivot option at wide receiver in deeper fantasy formats.