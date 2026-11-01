Burks (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burks sustained the foot injury during the Commanders' previous game Oct. 19 against the 49ers and doesn't appear to be back to 100 percent health, even with the benefit of a Week 7 bye. The wideout managed just two limited practice sessions this week en route to taking a designation into the weekend, but he looks to have shown enough to put himself on a path to play. Confirmation on Burks' status will arrive when Washington posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, and assuming he's cleared to play, the 26-year-old could be in line for extra opportunities in the passing game after top wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) went down with a season-ending injury against San Francisco.