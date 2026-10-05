Burks caught one of three targets for a 47-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

With Terry McLaurin (hamstring) inactive, Burks saw increased snaps in the Commanders' wideout rotation that also involved Stefon Diggs, Dyami Brown and rookie Antonio Williams. Burks saw the fewest targets of the four and made the most of his one grab, breaking off a 47-yard score in the third quarter. If McLaurin continues to miss time, Burks should see rotational playing time at wideout, but he's not currently a playable fantasy option.