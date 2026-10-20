Burks finished with four receptions for 66 yards on six targets in Monday's 23-17 loss to the 49ers.

The reception, yardage and target totals were all season-best totals for Burks, whose heightened involvement in the passing game may have been a byproduct of No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) exiting the game late in the first quarter. Though Burks didn't see a major spike in playing time compared to prior weeks -- he was on the field for 37 of 67 offensive snaps (55.2 percent) -- he should be able to maintain a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams with McLaurin expected to miss time and potentially even being sidelined for the rest of the season.