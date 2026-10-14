Burks caught two passes on five targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Giants.

Burks saw a season-high five targets during Sunday's game, which was second-most on the Commanders behind Chig Okonkwo (six). Burks only logged two catches, but his season was a 13-yard pass late in overtime that set the Commanders up well within field-goal range, only for Jayden Daniels to mismanage the clock to end the game on a tie. Burks has a 5-86-2 receiving line on 10 targets over his last three games, though his scoring floor would take a considerable hit if Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is cleared to play in the Commanders' Week 6 road game against the 49ers on Monday.