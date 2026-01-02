Burks (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Burks showed up Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness, but his return to all activity one day later sets him up to be available to the Commanders offense this weekend. While working with No. 3 QB Josh Johnson last Thursday against the Cowboys, Burks played 91 percent of the snaps but was targeted just twice, hauling in one of them for 11 yards. Burks likely will have a similar role Sunday working alongside top WRs Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel and Johnson under center in place of Marcus Mariota (right hand/quadriceps).