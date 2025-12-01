Burks caught one of four targets for a five-yard touchdown in Sunday night's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

With Terry McLaurin not playing full snaps in his return from a quadriceps injury, Burks, who was also returning from a broken finger, played 66 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps against Denver. Burks' four targets were still a distant fourth on the team, but he made his lone catch count with a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone. It was Burks' first touchdown catch since Week 13 of his 2022 rookie season. With McLaurin and Deebo Samuel healthy, Burks carries minimal fantasy value.