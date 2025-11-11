Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a finger injury.

Burks was signed to the Commanders' active roster this past Tuesday and made an impact during Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions, when led Washington with 58 receiving yards on three catches. However, the 2022 first-rounder came out of that contest with a finger injury, which was severe enough for him to undergo surgery Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Burks will miss Sunday's game in Spain, but the finger injury isn't considered a long-term issue, meaning he could be cleared to return following the Commanders' Week 12 bye.