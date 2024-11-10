site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Leaves game with ankle injury
Diadasz (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Michael Deiter has taken over at center while Biadasz is sidelined.
